Defence Intelligence shows footage of special operation on oil platforms in Black Sea

11 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has shared footage of the special operation of gas and oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea, known as the Boyko Towers.

Source: video and photo, published by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The footage shows Ukrainian operatives moving in the water area on rubber boats, conducting a mop-up operation at the captured platforms and dismantling reconnaissance assets of the Russians, as well as encountering Russian aircraft.

The evacuation of a Ukrainian soldier with the alias of Konan, who fell overboard and spent 14 hours in the open sea, was also filmed.

For reference: The Boyko Towers are gas and oil drilling platforms off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea.

Russia occupied the Boyko Towers in 2015, and it has been using them for military purposes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, specifically as helicopter landing sites and for the deployment of radar equipment.

Background: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has said on 11 September that Ukraine has regained control of gas and oil drilling platforms near occupied Crimea, known as the Boyko Towers.

