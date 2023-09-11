Brainwashed Russian teen goes on school stabbing spree, lashes out at Western ‘enemies’ conjured by Kremlin

The so-called “patriotic education” of children in Russia, based on a mixture of chauvinism and militarism, can lead to rather predictable results.

For example, in the village of Krasny Desant in Rostov Oblast, 15-year-old Grigory B. attempted to stage a massacre at his home school, local outlet SVTV News reported on Sept. 11.

Photo: svtv_news/X



The teenager came to school wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (a character from “V for Vendetta” based on the identity of one of the key participants in the Gunpowder Plot against King James I in 1605).

Photo: svtv_news/X



The wearing of the mask led to a conflict with the janitor.

A relative of one of the students intervened, after which the student took out a kitchen knife he had brought with him.

Three adults were injured in the ensuing fight – the relative, the janitor, and a teacher. After a while, security forces arrived and subdued the attacker.

Photo: svtv_news/X



During his arrest, the young man shouted that he was being attacked by “Ukrainians” and “Poles” – which Kremlin propaganda has been frightening Russian citizens with for years through all media.

As it turned out, the teenager was a member of the pro-Putin youth movement Yunarmiya, which is the Russian equivalent of the Hitler Youth,and is engaged in brainwashing Russian schoolchildren with various fakes about the “terrible” countries of the West and the “greatness” of Russia.

https://english.nv.ua/life/pro-kremlin-youth-stages-school-attack-in-russia-citing-need-to-defend-against-ukrainians-poles-50352729.html

Like this: Like Loading...