Boiko Towers” liberated from Russians: Ukrainian intelligence showed unique photos

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk16:41, 09/11/23

2 minutes.3745UPDATED

The enemies placed electronic warfare equipment on the towers, the Main Intelligence Directorate shared.

Ukraine returned the so-called “Boiko towers” , which are located in the Black Sea, under its control, and this is the next step, in particular, for the de-occupation of Crimea, temporarily captured by the Russians.

The enemy used the objects as observation posts and deployed electronic warfare equipment there, said Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in a comment to Liga.net .

“Restoring control is the effective use of these facilities to help the Defense Forces… If we analyze the events in Crimea over the past few months, we see active measures. This (the liberation of the Boyko towers – Ed.) is another step for the liberation of Crimea and returning control over the Black Sea,” the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

Ukrainian intelligence also shared very important information on its Telegram channel about the secret operation to liberate the “Boiko towers” ​​and showed unique documentary footage.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense shared that special forces reconnaissance officers sailed through stormy waters on rubber boats, cleared objects and dismantled intelligence equipment of the aggressor state, encountered enemy aircraft and evacuated “Conan” – a warrior who found himself overboard. The fighter was on the open sea for 14 hours.

© t.me/DIUkraine

Earlier, former foreign intelligence officer of the USSR State Security Committee, Alexander Zelenko, said that to liberate Crimea, Ukrainian soldiers would carry out targeted strikes .

Liberation of the “Boiko towers” ​​- today it’s worth knowing

On September 11, it became known that units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a unique operation and liberated the Boyko Towers from the Russian invaders. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers drove enemies away from the Ukraina and Petro Godovanets drilling platforms.

Help UNIAN. “Boiko derricks” are jack-up drilling rigs “Ukraine” (“Independence”), as well as “Petr Godovanets”, acquired during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych. At that time, Yuri Boyko was the Minister of Energy. The Russian Federation seized the towers in 2014.

