Ukrainian Flag Flies over occupied Donetsk: (video)

09/10/2023
Volunteers launched it on 245th Anniversary of Avdiivka
The flag of Ukraine fluttered in the sky over the temporarily occupied Donetsk. Videos and photos were published by all local public pages. Early on Saturday morning, it was launched in hot air balloons from neighboring Avdiivka – in honor of the city’s 245th anniversary. Our correspondent Aliona Hramova has more details from Avdiivka.
