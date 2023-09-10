The USA and Russia “positively assessed” the G20 declaration, which did not condemn the war, – Reuters

Marta Hychko13:31, 10.09.23

Instead, G20 leaders emphasized the human suffering caused by the conflict and called on all states not to use force to seize territory.

The US and Russia positively assessed the declaration following the G20 summit in New Delhi, which ended on Sunday.

As reported by Reuters , the United States and Russia “highly appreciated the consensus that did not condemn Moscow for the war in Ukraine, but urged G20 members to avoid the use of force.”

They did not condemn the war, but mentioned the aggression

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the group’s leaders to hold a virtual meeting in November to review progress on the policy proposals and goals announced at the summit.

“We are committed to reviewing the proposals that have been made to see how progress can be accelerated,” he said in a statement.

On Saturday, the group adopted a Leaders’ Declaration that did not condemn Russia for the war but highlighted the human suffering caused by the conflict and urged all states not to use force to seize territory.

The consensus was a surprise. In the weeks leading up to the summit, sharply diverging views on the war threatened to derail the meeting, with Western countries demanding Moscow be condemned for the invasion and Russia saying it would block any resolution that did not align with its position.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, head of the Russian delegation, said the summit was a success for India as well as for the Global South, the developing world.

The Global South’s position at the negotiations helped “to prevent the G20 agenda from being overshadowed by Ukraine,” he said at a press conference.

“India has really consolidated the G20 members from the Global South,” Lavrov said.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that the summit’s declaration “defends very well the principle that states cannot use force to acquire territories or to violate the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or political independence of other states,” reports The Guardian .

Germany and Britain also positively assessed the resolution, but Ukraine said it had “nothing to be proud of.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...