Russians were banned from entering EU countries with their own cars registered in the Russian Federation

Olena Kovalenko14:39, 10.09.23

In addition, Russians are temporarily prohibited from bringing with them items whose import from Russia to EU countries is prohibited.

Against the background of massive anti-Russian sanctions introduced after the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the European Commission confirmed that citizens of the aggressor country are prohibited from entering the EU countries on personal cars registered in the Russian Federation.

According to the clarification of the European Commission, the entry of such cars will be considered as a prohibited import. The term for which a car with Russian license plates is imported and the customs procedure used for this are irrelevant.

“It does not matter whether the vehicle is used for private or commercial purposes, as long as it falls under the customs codes listed in Annex XXI (including code 8703), originates in or is exported from Russia. Most often, this applies to vehicles that have Russian license plates and those registered in Russia,” the document says.

In addition, Russians are temporarily prohibited from bringing with them items whose import from Russia to EU countries is prohibited. Thus, European customs services can not miss laptops, smartphones, cosmetics, suitcases, leather and fur products, as well as semi-precious and precious stones.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...