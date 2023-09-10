Putin’s chief doctor, who knows his medical secrets, was arrested while trying to escape from the Russian Federation, – The Sun

Olena Kovalenko16:43, 10.09.23

Trukhin was arrested by the counter-intelligence service of the FSB after trying to escape from Russia through Belarus.

One of the leading Russian medical workers, who knew all the “secrets of health” of Russian President Vladimir Putin , was arrested by the special services of the aggressor country after he was detained “while trying to escape.”

As The Sun reports , 59-year-old Viktor Trukhin has been the director of the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums for the past 11 years. He disappeared six days ago after he was sacked from his top post at a leading government institute amid allegations of fraud.

According to the article, he is fully aware of the latest Russian research and development in the field of vaccines, sera and bacterial preparations. Trukhin was reportedly arrested by Putin’s FSB counterintelligence service after attempting to flee abroad through Belarus.

The institute headed by Trukhin is part of FMBA, a Russian state body designed to ensure the country’s radiation, chemical and biological safety, as well as lead health care.

The FMBA reported that after a corruption investigation, a dossier on his involvement in fraud was handed over to Russian law enforcement agencies.

A criminal case was opened against him when it became clear that Trukhin intends to leave the Russian Federation and can tell a lot of interesting things about Russian vaccines and serums. Trukhin had a Nicaraguan passport.

The case against him is related to an alleged payment of £4.75m to a South American biotechnology institute, the report said.

RosZMI reports that he is being held in a pre-trial detention center on a less serious charge of embezzling around £5,000.

His institute is at the forefront of developing drugs to fight the coronavirus, hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases, and also plays a leading role in exporting Russian vaccines and has secret contracts.

The largest client was a company owned by Putin’s close friend Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB colleague who is a billionaire and head of Rostech, the state-owned high-tech defense conglomerate.

Trukhina’s daughter saw him in Moscow on September 3, media reports. He wrote a farewell letter to the staff of his institute, announcing his dismissal and saying: “Unfortunately, this decision was not mine.”

His WhatsApp and Telegram applications were briefly open on September 5, but he did not get in touch.

