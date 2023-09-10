Orban announced that gas stations in Hungary will refuse fuel from the Russian Federation

Veronika Prokhorenko16:55, 10.09.23

He stated that he sees an alternative in French fuel.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced his intention to abandon the use of Russian fuel at the Paksh gas station.

As an alternative, he considers the purchase of raw materials from France. Orbán announced this at a closed meeting within the framework of the new “big” plan for the development of Hungary, Telex reports .

The official said that Hungary aspires to be “strong” and “rich” and to have the corresponding international respect. To achieve this goal, he presented 15 key changes that should ultimately make Hungary an energy-independent country.

“Energy self-sufficiency is needed, a component of which is that Paksh will use French fuel instead of Russian,” he said.

At the same time, Orban did not name a specific supplier of fuel. Among other points of the Hungarian development plan, he mentioned the importance of the demographic factor, the industrialization of the nation, and the fact that Hungarian business should invest money in international projects and then invest these funds in Hungary.

