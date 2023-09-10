Johnson travels from Kyiv to Lviv on regular train service, meets Lviv mayor

September 10, 2023

Boris Johnson arrived in Lviv by Intercity+ (Photo:Ukrzaliznytsia)

NV Ukraine

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Lviv on Sept. 9 for a meeting with the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi.

Sadovyi posted a photo of him meeting Johnson at the Lviv railway station.

“We welcome a great friend of Ukraine, Boris Johnson, to Lviv,” the mayor wrote.

The state railway transport company Ukrzaliznytsia reported that Johnson had travelled from Kyiv to Lviv by Intercity+ in the company of ordinary passengers. This is Johnson’s fifth trip by Ukrainian train.

Johnson and Sadovyi together honored the memory of the fallen Defenders of Ukraine and the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred at the war memorial in Lviv.

Afterward, Johnson visited the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, where he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate last October. The former UK prime minister had come to personally receive this honorary title, said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Oblast State Administration.

Johnson arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Sept. 8 to participate in the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

