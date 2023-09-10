“He will not be arrested for anything”: Silva vouched for Putin as president of Brazil

Veronika Prokhorenko11:21, 10.09.23

The Brazilian leader “opened” the door for Putin to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian President Inácio Lula da Silva assured that Putin can freely go to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro (2023) without fearing that he will be arrested.

In this way, the politician publicly ignored the warrant for the arrest of the leader of the Russian Federation, which was issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on March 17, 2022. Silva vouched for Putin in comments to journalists during his stay in Delhi, Reuters cites . India is hosting the G20 summit there this year.

Silva said that he would ensure an “easy” visit of the President of the Russian Federation, as the leader of Brazil. During his presidency, Putin “will not be arrested for anything,” he emphasized.

“I believe that Putin can easily go to Brazil. I can tell you that if I am the president of Brazil and he comes to Brazil, he will not be arrested for anything,” said da Silva.

