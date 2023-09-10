Biden is close to giving Kiev long-range missiles – Financial Times

Olena Kovalenko17:20, 10.09.23

“The decision can be praised in the near future,” said one of the high-ranking representatives of the Biden administration.

US President Joe Biden is close to making a decision on sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, potentially opening another chapter in US military support for Kyiv.

According to the Financial Times article, the US has long been wary of Ukraine’s request to supply it with the so-called ATACMS, a tactical ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km, due to concerns about limited stocks and the possibility of using it to strike Russian territory, which would lead to the escalation of the conflict.

“We are not discounting anything. We do not have a decision to announce new capabilities, but our position from the beginning has been that we will provide Ukraine with the capabilities that will allow it to succeed on the battlefield,” said John Feiner, deputy national security adviser, during Biden’s trip from New Delhi to Vietnam on Sunday, September 10.

