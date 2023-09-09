Without condemning the Russian Federation: the G20 adopted a joint declaration mentioning the war in Ukraine

Anastasia Pechenyuk14:41, 09/09/23

The leaders also call for adherence to the UN Charter and refraining from the use of nuclear weapons.

The G20 countries agreed on a joint declaration at the summit in New Delhi. They managed to reach an agreement on the controversial issue of what wording to use in the joint statement when referring to the war in Ukraine.

“Thanks to the hard work of all teams, we have reached a consensus on the Declaration of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. I announce the adoption of this declaration,” announced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon, the text of the joint declaration was made public, writes the BBC . It does not condemn the actions of Russia, which launched a bloody war of aggression against Ukraine. Instead, it is noted that this war brought suffering to people.

“We note with deep concern the enormous human suffering and the negative impact of wars and conflicts around the world,” reads the first line of the fragment of the G20 communique dedicated to Ukraine.

The statement also contains a call to all countries of the world to adhere to the UN Charter and “refrain from the threat of force or its use for the purpose of obtaining territories against the territorial integrity, sovereignty or political independence of any state.” At the same time, these appeals do not concern any specific country – there are no mentions of the Russian Federation or other countries.

Bloomberg notes that the communique based on the results of the summit unofficially obliges the member states to adhere to decisions made by consensus. While working on the joint statement, G20 Russia and countries close to it objected to any negative comments or sought to strike a more moderate tone than the outright condemnation of the war that the G7 nations had been pushing for.

Against this background, there were fears that this G20 summit would be the first to end without any joint communique – due to differences over the war in Ukraine.

