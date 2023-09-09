The Russians launched drones over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Kateryna Chernoval00:16, 10.09.23

2 min.345

Enemy drones are approaching the Kyiv region.

The Russian occupiers launched attack drones over Ukraine. An alarm was declared in the northern regions due to the threat of an attack.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The first report about enemy drones in the sky over Ukraine appeared around 23:08 – the threat of an attack was announced for the Sumy region.

“We remind you! It is possible to spread alarms based on the vector of movement of strike UAVs. If an air alarm is announced in your area, go to the shelter.VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

Around 11:54 p.m. , the military warned residents of Nizhyn and Pryluk, Chernihiv region, about the threat. They were urged to stay in shelters.

Updated at 00:03: A group of strike UAVs is approaching the Kyiv region from Chernihiv Oblast, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported .

As of 00:10, the map of air alarms looks like this:

screenshot

Updated at 00:17: Threat of enemy use of attack UAVs in Poltava region. An air alert has been announced there.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...