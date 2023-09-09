The director of the FBI complained about sending Russian spies to the United States

Yury Kobzar21:26, 09/09/23

American special services have made a lot of efforts, but there are still plenty of Russian agents in America.

Despite all the efforts of American special services, the number of Russian spies in the United States remains “too large.” This was stated by FBI Director Christopher Wray at an event at the International Espionage Museum, writes The Hill .

“The presence of Russian intelligence — and by that I mean Russian intelligence officers — is still too large in the United States. And that’s something we’re constantly facing and trying to block, prevent and impede in every way possible,” he said.

While Wray emphasized that the US has made “very positive, significant progress” on this issue in recent years, he also said that it remains mindful of Moscow’s “disproportionately large” footprint in the US and the interests that those individuals represent.

“If someone needs to be reminded of what Russia’s interests are, you can just look at what is happening in Ukraine. And that’s why we never lose sight of the fact that these are the same people who are involved in unscrupulous activities and aggression in Ukraine.” said the director of the FBI.

He noted that Russia also now uses intermediaries, or individuals who act as intermediaries between agents, as part of its intelligence operations. Ray pointed to the case of Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, a Mexican citizen who was arrested by US authorities in 2020 for spying for Moscow.

