Russians Introduce Tough Measures. RETREAT = DEATH SENTENCE. | War in Ukraine

Day 562: Sep 08

Today there are a lot of updates from the Tokmak direction.

First of all, Russian sources reported that Russian forces launched yet another massive counterattack in the direction of Robotyne. This time the attack came from the south because as some Russian war correspondents claimed, Russian forces operated north of Novoprokopivka. As a result, Russian sources once again claimed that Ukrainians were completely pushed out of Robotyne, Russians established complete fire control over the region, and the village became an uninhabitable grey zone.

Recently, the Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed that during the last 3 months of the counteroffensive, Ukrainians lost 66 thousand troops and 7600 tanks and armored fighting vehicles. Even the vast majority of Russian analysts concluded that the numbers are absurdly exaggerated, and asked the Ministry of Defense to reconsider their approach to presenting information. The exaggeration is apparent because, first of all, Ukrainians did not even have so many troops and vehicles engaged in the counteroffensive. And secondly, in order to visualize the sheer number of 7600 tanks and armored fighting vehicles, imagine placing tanks back to back in a line – now, in order to fit all these tanks between Robotyne and the initial contact line, which is more than 4 km, you would have to create more than 10 rows of destroyed equipment.

It seems like the Russian Ministry of Defense is trying to conduct an information operation, primarily targeting the Russians. The goal of this information operation is to overshadow their own losses of equipment, and conceal the failure to hold the second line of defense, which was recently breached near Verbove.

In reality, today’s Russian counterattack had very mild progress – Russian forces managed to push Ukrainians just from one field south of Robotyne. None of the Russian sources also mentioned anything about recapturing the powerful fortifications on a hill south of Robotyne that play a key role and allow to control the whole region, so Russians did not capture any strong points that would allow them to retain even these mild gains.

Some less prominent Russian sources gave more details about the operation and reported that the Russian assault unit got under heavy Ukrainian artillery fire, and tried to retreat. However, what was not mentioned is that Russian forces were not allowed to retreat.

After the battle had ended, Ukrainians captured one wounded Russian marine from the 810th Marine Brigade. The Russian soldier claimed that when his unit decided to retreat, their own artillery started firing right behind them, creating a fire wall in the back, and forcing the soldiers to stay and fight for the positions. Eventually, that was what got him wounded and his friends killed. He said that he had no doubt that it was not an error because the artillery was hitting correct targets initially, and only after they started retreating, the shelling shifted towards them. All of this was happening under the constant supervision of Russian drones that were constantly correcting the fire.

Such an attitude is not surprising. The fortifications south of Robotyne were virtually impossible to breach from the side of Robotyne, and were supposed to stop the Ukrainian advancement. However, not only did Ukrainians capture them, they also did it quite easily because they ambushed the Russian troops during rotation. The commanders of the brigade and division responsible for this region were likely harshly punished, and received an order to fix the situation at any cost.

Overall, Ukrainians managed to retain control over the crucial fortifications and rebuff all attacks. In the meantime, the Russian troops found themselves in between two fires because the moment they stop moving towards Ukrainians, they risk being killed by their own forces in the back, that were supposed to help. Such an approach is unlikely to motivate and raise the morale of the soldiers. If Russians continue doing it, they will exhaust their defensive capabilities much faster, leaving the defense line understaffed, and creating perfect conditions for a Ukrainian breakthrough.

