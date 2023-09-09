Russia gives away the location of it’s TOR SAM Systems near Kreminna (video)

09/09/2023
Source: Suchomimus
One comment
Breaking News: Vietnam is chasing a secret Russian arms deal
Even as President Biden heads to Vietnam, Hanoi is making secret plans to buy weapons from Russia in contravention of American sanctions.
Defying U.S. sanctions, a Vietnamese government document lays out a plan to buy Russian weapons, which officials see as a way to upgrade its military as a hedge against China.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/09/world/asia/vietnam-russia-arms-deal.html