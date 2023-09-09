Palle Mathiasen’s Post

Palle Mathiasen

M.Sc. Mathematics Solution and Software Architect

Sept 9

#elonmusk has confessed to actively sabotaging a Ukranian attack on the Russian black sea fleet, by disabling Starlink. The russian black sea fleet continously launches cruise missiles against civilian targets in Ukraine.

Elon Musk have the blood of innocent civilians on his hands.

Elon Musk is a national security risk for the United States – Starlink and SpaceX are now companies with capabilities that are important for US national security. Having a billionaire actively sabotaging the defense of Ukraine, and thus the strategic interest of the US and allies is a problem that should be fixed.

#elonmusk #nationalsecurity #Ukraine #SpaceX #Tesla #Starlink

