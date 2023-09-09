Guerrillas in Nova Kakhovka blew up the occupiers’ cars with “ballots”

Kateryna Girnyk18:03, 09/09/23

As a result of the car explosion, one Russian soldier was killed and two others were injured.

The Ukrainian underground in Novaya Kakhovka managed to carry out a successful sabotage against the occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories .

According to the Center of National Resistance , partisans blew up a car of the occupiers, which was used for movement, protection of “ballots” and “polling stations”, during the so-called pseudo-elections organized by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories.

“As a result of the car explosion, one Russian soldier was killed, two more were injured,” the Central Security Service noted.

They also remind us that the occupiers are preparing to mobilize for the Southern Military District and have already created a network of military committees on the captured lands, but they have no data on citizens.

“Therefore, the enemy is using the “elections” to update information about the male population of the region,” the Central Intelligence Agency emphasizes.

