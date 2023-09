Kateryna Schwartz16:59, 09/09/23

Fire in Simferopol, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

In the afternoon on Saturday, September 9, a military unit caught fire in Simferopol, temporarily occupied by Russia.

Local authorities publish a video of the fire and report that an explosion was heard in the city shortly before that.

A military unit is on fire in occupied Simferopol

