⚠️ “We 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 everyone.” ⚠️

Marijn Markus

Sept 8

Marijn Markus

AI Lead | Managing Data Scientist | Public Speaker

Russians speak of ethnic 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 of villages in #Ukraine

“The order was to 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐞 Ukrainians.”

While the #UN debates whether 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫

Committed by the russians qualifies as 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞

☝️ These men who joined Wagner to get out of prison

Tell in an #interview how they ‘cleansed’ entire villages

Near #Bakhmut and #Soledar last year:

“The order was to go around the corner,

Toss one grenade through the window,

One through the door, enter and shoot.”

They went from house to house like that,

𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 anyone inside:

“It doesn’t matter if there were kids.

We didn’t care who it was.

We just 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 everyone.”

🚨 They disturbingly call it ‘Zachistka’

From the word ‘chistka’ meaning cleaning,

🤯 They are literally talking about ‘cleaning’

Entire villages by 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 every last civilian.

Afterwards, the main russian army entered,

And celebrated the ‘liberation’ of Soledar.

🙄 While scholars in the West debate

Definitions, negotiations and the nature of 𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐥,

We fail to stop the 𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐥

That rages across Ukraine today.

Ethics #Journalism #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

The hideous interview with the Wagner savage is here:

Comment from :

Managing Partner & Founder at TD Shepherd & Co.

Evil in its full extension. A dictator who doesn’t care, a military that facilitates. There will be very few professional military people left in the Russian Armed Forces. Real professionals would shoot this garbage on first sight

