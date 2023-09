⚠️ “We 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 everyone.” ⚠️

Marijn Markus

Sept 8

AI Lead | Managing Data Scientist | Public Speaker

Russians speak of ethnic ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ of villages in #Ukraine

“The order was to ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ž Ukrainians.”

While the #UN debates whether ๐ฆ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐ž๐ซ

Committed by the russians qualifies as ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐œ๐ข๐๐ž

โ˜๏ธ These men who joined Wagner to get out of prison

Tell in an #interview how they ‘cleansed’ entire villages

Near #Bakhmut and #Soledar last year:

“The order was to go around the corner,

Toss one grenade through the window,

One through the door, enter and shoot.”

They went from house to house like that,

๐„๐ฑ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ anyone inside:

“It doesn’t matter if there were kids.

We didn’t care who it was.

We just ๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ everyone.”

๐Ÿšจ They disturbingly call it ‘Zachistka’

From the word ‘chistka’ meaning cleaning,

๐Ÿคฏ They are literally talking about ‘cleaning’

Entire villages by ๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ every last civilian.

Afterwards, the main russian army entered,

And celebrated the ‘liberation’ of Soledar.

๐Ÿ™„ While scholars in the West debate

Definitions, negotiations and the nature of ๐„๐ฏ๐ข๐ฅ,

We fail to stop the ๐„๐ฏ๐ข๐ฅ

That rages across Ukraine today.

Ethics #Journalism #StandWithUkraine ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The hideous interview with the Wagner savage is here:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_ukraine-un-interview-ugcPost-7105590981483188226–KIs?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Comment from :

Managing Partner & Founder at TD Shepherd & Co.

Evil in its full extension. A dictator who doesn’t care, a military that facilitates. There will be very few professional military people left in the Russian Armed Forces. Real professionals would shoot this garbage on first sight

