The Kremlin is offered “golden” terms for the sake of the grain agreement: a secret letter from Guterres

Even in Moscow, they are considered “too good” to be true.

UN Secretary General António Guterres is negotiating with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the large-scale lifting of sanctions against Russia in exchange for the resumption of the grain agreement

Bild writes about this in the article “The UN wants to give in to Putin’s blackmail”. Yes, the organization plans to renew the agreement, but not to help Ukraine, but due to the fact that almost 3% of the suspended grain export went to the needs of the UN World Food Program.

Journalists received a secret letter from Guterres Lavrov dated August 28, in which he proposes “four concrete cornerstones of the agreement between the UN Secretariat and the Russian Federation.” “All four points are important, as their implementation will fulfill all the requirements of Vladimir Putin’s terrorist regime and will reward his bombing of Ukrainian civilian objects,” the publication notes.

1. They want to connect the State Bank of the Russian Federation to SWIFT

Guterres proposes to cancel the sanctions imposed by the EU against the “Russian Agricultural Bank” in June of last year. In particular, he wants to use a subsidiary of a sanctioned bank called “RSHB Capital SA” to circumvent sanctions.

“RSHB Capital SA will exchange messages with global financial institutions through the SWIFT system, take on the role of an interface and provide technical services for making payments, without playing the role of a bank, therefore it does not need a banking license according to Luxembourg law,” – writes he.

The press secretary of the European Commission confirmed this intention to journalists. “The EU has expressed its openness to Russia through the UN to find a more permanent, constructive solution through a designated subsidiary of a Russian agricultural bank that would allow SWIFT payments under EU sanctions for agricultural and food transactions,” they were told.

Financial services provider SWIFT said it was aware of “high-level discussions” and was monitoring developments.

2. The UN wants to insure Russian ships

Guterres offers Lavrov to insure Russian ships against Ukrainian attacks in the Azov and Black seas. “The UN-financed insurance company for Russian food and fertilizer exports can start working with Lloyd’s within 4-6 weeks,” he writes.

The head of the UN offers not only “cargo insurance for Russian food and fertilizer exports”, but also “casco and p&i insurance”. The British “Lloyd’s” refused to comment on it.

3. Russia wants to return frozen assets

Guterres offers to help Moscow return assets frozen as a result of European sanctions. “The United Nations can continue to provide assistance in the release of frozen assets of Russian fertilizer companies in the European Union,” the letter states.

The head of the UN says that Lavrov should “provide a list of specific accounts or assets”, and “Russian companies producing fertilizers should apply to the relevant national bodies of the EU for the relevant exceptions.” He promises that the UN will work with the National and EU authorities on this matter.

4. Russian ships will be allowed to dock in EU ports

It is also proposed to “allow effective access of Russian vessels carrying food and fertilizers to EU ports by means of accelerated obtaining of port permits.”

“The United Nations is ready to study further ways of facilitating the access of Russian vessels to EU ports in the context of trade in agricultural products, including simplified procedures for issuing relevant permits, including prior to departure from Russian ports.”

He says that negotiations have already been held with the European Commission and the port authorities of Germany, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Berlin told journalists that they “support efforts to restore the Black Sea Grain Agreement and are conducting a close exchange of views with their partners and the UN on this issue.”

The EU Commission stated that the EU sanctions include “targeted exemptions that allow Russian vessels to enter EU ports if necessary for the purchase, import or transportation of agricultural products and food products, including wheat and fertilizers.”

According to the publication, the Russian authorities do not yet agree to these conditions, as they consider them “too good to be true” and also doubt their “technical feasibility”.

A high-ranking representative of the Ukrainian government called the UN Secretary General’s proposal “an unbelievable insult” and “a reward for Russia’s aggressive behavior” from the organization.

According to him, Ukraine will under no circumstances return to the grain agreement with Russia on such terms and will not give up its “right under international law” to attack Russian warships and illegally built structures, such as the Crimean Bridge.

We will remind you that in July of last year, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on the unblocking of ports and the export of Ukrainian grain. This summer, Russia announced its withdrawal from the agreement until the EU fulfills a number of its conditions.

For example, Moscow demanded to connect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, resume deliveries of agricultural machinery, cancel restrictions on insurance of ships with grain, and also allow them to enter ports.

In addition, Putin wants the foreign assets and accounts of companies related to the production and transportation of food and fertilizers to be unblocked.

Immediately after withdrawing from the agreement, the Russian invaders began to intensively attack the port infrastructure of southern Ukraine. Attacks on the Odesa region continue even now.

