The building of the Federal Customs Service is on fire in Moscow (video)

A fire broke out in the east of the Russian capital.

There is another large-scale fire in the Russian capital. On the night of Friday, September 8, the building of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation caught fire in Moscow .

This was reported by the Russian telegram channel “ Caution, Moscow ”. Footage of thick smoke over the city is also published.

“There is a fire in the east of Moscow. A large column of black smoke is visible in the Novogireevo area, a fire on Kuskovskaya Street. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the application came from the building where the Federal Customs Service is located,” the message said.

It is noted that the sounds of explosions can be heard at the site of the fire.

“Sounds of explosions can be heard at the site of the fire in Novogireevo. Presumably, warehouses are on fire, the area is being determined,” wrote the authors of the telegram channel.

Other incidents in Russia

In Bryansk, drones attacked a local factory Silicon El plant. It is one of the largest microelectronics production enterprises in Russia. A fire started there.

In addition, on the night of September 7, “bavovna” occurred in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. There, for the first time since the start of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, a drone attacked a military unit .

