Shares in companies, thousands of real estate facilities and cars: property of oligarch Kolomoiskyi is seized

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have seized the assets and property of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi for two days. On 7 September, Kolomoiskyi was served with a notice of suspicion for misappropriating 9.2 billion hryvnias [roughly US$247 million] from Privatbank [a large Ukrainian bank co-founded by Kolomoiskyi – ed.].



Details: As explained by the Bureau, this step is due to the need to ensure the possible confiscation or special confiscation of the property in the criminal proceedings on the misappropriation of Privatbank funds on a particularly large scale, money laundering and forgery.

Based on a resolution of the NABU Director, approved by the Head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, the following were arrested for a period of 48 hours:



* stakes in the authorised capital of companies owned directly or indirectly by Kolomoiskyi in 307 legal entities, including joint-stock companies, worth more than 3 billion hryvnias [roughly US$80.5 million];

* almost 1,000 real estate facilities;

more than 1,600 vehicles and vessels.







On 7 September, NABU investigators, with the approval of the SAPO, served the ultimate beneficial owner of PrivatBank and five members of a group organised by him with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of bank funds in the amount of more than UAH 9.2 billion.



On 2 September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office served oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime.



The pre-trial restraint chosen by Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court for the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi is 60 days of detention with the option to pay bail of UAH 510 million [approximately US$13 million – ed.].Background:



