Rolls-Royce, Maybach, Mercedes: since the beginning of the war, people’s deputies have renewed their vehicle fleet for almost $3 million

Marta Gichko08:44, 09/08/23

However, the cars were registered to relatives or companies associated with people’s deputies.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation , people’s deputies have updated their fleet with elite cars.

As reported in the Bihus.Info investigation , some people’s representatives even purchased more than one car.

People’s Deputy of the “Party” For the Future group Igor Molotok came to the Verkhovna Rada in a 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300. It was purchased at the end of 2022 and registered with Vant LTD LLC, where the founders are the People’s Deputy himself and his ex -assistant in parliament The approximate price of such SUVs is from $96 thousand. In a comment to reporters, the people’s deputy said that he rents a car from a company where he is a co-founder.

New car of People’s Deputy Molotok / bihus.info

The company of People’s Deputy of the For the Future group Alexander Gerega purchased 5 Mercedes-Benz cars for almost $1 million after February 24. Journalists found out that at Epicenter K LLC, where the co-founder is People’s Deputy of the For the Future group Alexander Gerega, since the summer of 2022 – year to April 2023, the following cars were registered:

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 2022 (from $220 thousand)

luxury crossover Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 2021 (from $187 thousand)

premium sedan Mercedes-Maybach S 680 2022 (from $260 thousand)

minibus Mercedes-Benz V 300D 2022 (from $120 thousand)

electric car Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 2023. (from $128 thousand)

The company has also purchased many “simpler” vehicles that look more like corporate vehicles.

Epicenter cars / bihus.info

As journalists found out, in April 2023, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the Black Badge version of 2023 appeared on the balance sheet of the Vatsak confectionery house, the founder of which is the people’s deputy of the Doverie group Gennady Vatsak. Prices for such crossovers start from $700 thousand

Vatsak’s colleague in the “Trust” group, people’s deputy Vasily Petevka, arrived at the parliamentary meeting in a 2022 Volkswagen Touareg, which was registered in September 2022 to Partner LLC by the people’s deputy’s wife. The price for this starts at $76 thousand. Petevka assures that he declared this Touareg, but does not remember the cost.

At the company of People’s Deputy Petevka’s wife in 2022-2023. other new cars appeared:

Skoda Kodiaq (from $38 thousand);

Mercedes-Benz V 300D (from $120 thousand);

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (from $221 thousand);

BMW X5 (from $75 thousand).

The people’s deputy says that he does not use these cars from the fleet of his wife’s company.

Petevka’s machine / bihus.info

Another people’s deputy from “Doveriye” Andrey Kit arrived near the Verkhovna Rada in a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d (from $84 thousand), registered to the company of the people’s deputy’s father, the private enterprise Agrofirm Lugovoe in February 2023. In addition According to him, in December 2022 the company purchased a new Toyota Corolla (from $20 thousand).

The car that Keith was spotted driving / bihus.info

Larisa Bilozir from the group “Doverie” arrived at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada in a 2022 Tesla Model Y electric crossover in the Long Range Dual Motor version (approximately $63 thousand). This car is registered to her brother. The people’s deputy herself claims that she only uses Tesla, but will enter the relevant data into the declaration.

Electric car Bilozir / bihus.info

People’s Deputy of the Servant of the People faction Ruslan Gorbenko came to the Verkhovna Rada in a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d crossover. prices for these on the secondary market start at $90 thousand. The car was registered in his mother’s name in May last year. At the same time, in April of this year, a new Range Rover Sport was issued for her, which costs from $118 thousand from the showroom. Gorbenko objected to the use of a Range Rover.

Gorbenko machines / bihus.info

In the summer of 2023, People’s Deputy of the Servant of the People faction Orest Salamahu was spotted driving a Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+. According to Bihus.Info, this electric car is manufactured in 2021. was purchased at an auction in the States in June 2022, broken and imported to Ukraine for $55 thousand. It was registered in the name of the people’s deputy’s mother, restored and put up for sale in May 2023 for $99 thousand. In a comment to reporters, Orest Salamakha stated, that the car he was recorded driving had been purchased and restored by his brother. He allegedly took it for temporary use due to the unavailability of a personal car. In July 2023, this car was transferred from the mother of Orest Salamahi to another owner. The people’s deputy claims that the car no longer belongs to his family.

“Mercedes” driven by Solomakha / bihus.info

People’s Deputy from the All-Ukrainian Association “Batkivshchyna” Alexey Kucherenko purchased a Volkswagen id.4 electric car in August 2022 in 2021. Prices for these start at $37 thousand. He explained the purchase of the third electric car by the large number of children in his family.

Electric car Kucherenko / bihus.info

People’s Deputy of the Platform for Life and Peace group Suto Mamoyan, elected to the Rada on the lists of the now banned OPZZh party, was spotted driving a Mercedes-Benz S500, registered to the deputy’s cousin. In April 2023, a new premium electric car BMW i7 in the xDrive60 version was registered for the same relative. Prices for these start at $129 thousand.

Mamoyan’s car / bihus.info

