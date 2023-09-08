Lesya Leshchenko23:35, 09/08/23

2 min.79

In particular, local residents confirm the destruction of the “United Russia” party headquarters in Pology.

The headquarters of the United Russia party was destroyed in the temporarily occupied city of Pology, Zaporizhzhia region . This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

“The infernal pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories continue. United Russia’s headquarters in Pology – that’s all! Rumor has it that he was defeated just when the results were being “drawn” by party members from Penza. The occupiers are so stupid that they will not understand: our choice is ours people have done for a long time,” he said.

Subsequently, Fedorov added that the locals confirm the destruction of the United Russian headquarters in Pology.

“The people of Melitopol add: Melitopol barely has time to receive burnt-out occupiers. But there is a nuance. Some went to the hospital, and some went straight to the morgue,” said the mayor of Melitopol.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...