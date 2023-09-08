George Bush about Zelensky: “Tough dude, a real Texan”

Yury Kobzar21:14, 09/08/23

The former US president gave his description of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

Former US President George W. Bush believes that the current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is so “tough” that he could be from Texas. The ex-leader of America said this while speaking in a video chat during the “Yalta Conference” held today in Kyiv, writes Politico .

“Well, he’s a tough guy, he’s a real Texan,” said Bush, who grew up in Texas.

Regarding the figure of Vladimir Putin, Bush expressed the opinion that he is trying to build a new empire, so he may not stop at the invasion of Ukraine. If Putin goes ahead, then, according to Bush, the US will have to help countries such as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

“The situation in Ukraine is important for the security of the United States. The United States should still support people like Zelensky when they show courage,” the former president said.

Despite this, according to Bush, over time it will be more and more difficult to convince the Americans that helping Ukraine is in their interests.

“First of all, Ukraine needs to fight corruption. The latest changes in the government showed me that Zelensky wants to do it,” Bush said.

