Details: Two explosions sounded in the territory of the municipal lyceum in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 8 September. One of the occupiers’ “polling stations” for fake elections was located there. The so-called “elections” were supposed to start on 8 September, but this station did not open.The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is responsible for the explosions in the territory of the Berdiansk City Municipal Lyceum where the Russians located one of their “polling stations”.



Details: Two explosions sounded in the territory of the municipal lyceum in the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 8 September. One of the occupiers’ “polling stations” for fake elections was located there. The so-called “elections” were supposed to start on 8 September, but this station did not open.

Quote by a source: "Now the occupiers are hysterical and trying to decide how to protect themselves from new strikes by the Security Service of Ukraine. There is an audio recording in which one of the leaders of the occupying 'Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia' in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is instructing his subordinates how not to fall into the trap of a second explosion."

