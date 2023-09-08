Elon Musk admitted whether he really disrupted the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Crimea

Evgenia Sokolenko07:54, 08.09.23

2 minutes.1842

According to him, Ukraine then sent an emergency request to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol.

The head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, commented on the scandal that arose through his refusal to support the military operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2022 against the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the occupied Crimea.

On the social network X (formerly Twitter) he clarified that he did not turn off the Starlink satellite connection for kamikaze drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, but refused to turn it on there at the request of Ukraine.

It was then that the Russians captured intact copies of Ukrainian aquadrones, which washed ashore for an unknown reason.

In the microblog of businessman Mario Novfal, Musk noted that “there was an emergency request from government agencies [of Ukraine] to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol.” However, he responded to Kyiv with a refusal due to fears of an “escalation of the conflict.”

Starlink in Ukraine

As you know, SpaceX provided Ukraine with access to Starlink satellite communications immediately after the full-scale invasion. So, the first terminals were activated on February 26, 2022.

Last year, SpaceX asked the Pentagon to fund the future operation of terminals in Ukraine. The company has to spend money not only on ensuring uninterrupted communications, but also on cyber protection from Russian hackers who are constantly trying to hack the system .

Elon Musk previously admitted that he is very afraid of the escalation of the conflict and the outbreak of World War III.

This scandal arose due to the fact that Walter Isaacson wrote in a new biography of Musk that the businessman allegedly secretly turned off Starlink off the coast of Crimea in order to thwart an attack on Ukraine by underwater drones.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...