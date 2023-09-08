Attack on Kryvyi Rih: the number of victims has increased

Lesya Leshchenko19:09, 09/08/23

2 min.

In particular, 79 buildings, 1,956 apartments and 52 cars were damaged as a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

As a result of today’s attack by Russian occupiers in Kryvyi Rih, 72 people were injured. Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council, stated this, Suspilne reports .

“The number of injured as a result of the rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 72. 79 houses, 1,956 apartments and 52 cars were damaged,” he said.

Vilkul also said that the Russians hit the city with an Iskander-K missile.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...