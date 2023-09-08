Addressing the Drama… (video)

09/08/2023
Source: Civ Div
About the author: A Veteran of the Marine Infantry, YPG, YBS, and Ukrainian Spetsnaz who gives advice for going into the Military, getting out of the Military, and everything in-between.
Email- CWether@protonmail.com
09/08/2023
Source: Civ Div
About the author: A Veteran of the Marine Infantry, YPG, YBS, and Ukrainian Spetsnaz who gives advice for going into the Military, getting out of the Military, and everything in-between.
Email- CWether@protonmail.com
One comment
Nice guy. I gather that he is a voluntary instructor. Good for him!
In the UK, instructors are usually Sergeant-Majors; older men with more experience and mote than somewhat aggressive.
But his methods seem to work, so good luck to him!