We need to think about victims of the regime as well – Macron on allowing Russians to participate in Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that “there will be no Russian flag at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris”, but nevertheless believes the participation of some Russian athletes must be considered.
Source: Macron in an interview for a French sports newspaper L’Équipe, cited by RFI and European Pravda
To the question about possible presence of some Russian athletes at the 2024 Olympics Macron replied: “It is not up to a host country to decide what the International Olympic Committee must do (…) I completely trust Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee.”French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that “there will be no Russian flag at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris”, but nevertheless believes the participation of some Russian athletes must be considered.
Source: Macron in an interview for a French sports newspaper L’Équipe, cited by RFI and European Pravda
To the question about possible presence of some Russian athletes at the 2024 Olympics Macron replied: “It is not up to a host country to decide what the International Olympic Committee must do (…) I completely trust Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee.”
Macron also expressed his hope that “Ukrainians will be involved in this deliberation”.
“The real issue the Olympic world must decide on is the status of the Russian athletes, who have been preparing their whole lifes for this, and, maybe, are also the victims of this regime,” he continued.
He was also asked how to distinguish between Russian athletes who support Putin’s regime and its real victims.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
“Now this is the real question, and here the Olympic world must, honestly, express its opinion and provide guarantees,” Macron explained. “And this must be comprehensible for Ukrainians (…) This is the balance we must achieve.”
On 28 March 2023, the executive committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended International Sports Federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate, but gave a number of conditions.
One of the main conditions is that the athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports must only participate as neutral individual athletes.
Moreover, the athletes and personnel who actively support the war cannot participate, namely the athletes representing the army or other state security institutions of Russia, as well as those who have publicly supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It should be noted that these are recommendations, while the final decisions will be made by the federations of separate sports.
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticised this decision. He considers it a scandal and a betrayal of the real sports spirit.
Before that, Nancy Faeser, Minister of Internal Affairs of Germany, condemned the IOC decision and called it a “slap in the face for Ukrainian athletes”.Macron also expressed his hope that “Ukrainians will be involved in this deliberation”.
“The real issue the Olympic world must decide on is the status of the Russian athletes, who have been preparing their whole lifes for this, and, maybe, are also the victims of this regime,” he continued.
He was also asked how to distinguish between Russian athletes who support Putin’s regime and its real victims.
“Now this is the real question, and here the Olympic world must, honestly, express its opinion and provide guarantees,” Macron explained. “And this must be comprehensible for Ukrainians (…) This is the balance we must achieve.”
On 28 March 2023, the executive committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended International Sports Federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate, but gave a number of conditions.
One of the main conditions is that the athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports must only participate as neutral individual athletes.
Moreover, the athletes and personnel who actively support the war cannot participate, namely the athletes representing the army or other state security institutions of Russia, as well as those who have publicly supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It should be noted that these are recommendations, while the final decisions will be made by the federations of separate sports.
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticised this decision. He considers it a scandal and a betrayal of the real sports spirit.
Before that, Nancy Faeser, Minister of Internal Affairs of Germany, condemned the IOC decision and called it a “slap in the face for Ukrainian athletes”.
© 2023 Ukrainska Pravda
6 comments
The vast majority in this shithole country support the invasion of Ukraine, so every russian has to suffer for Putler’s actions.
“Russians” make a mockery of everything they touch, why on earth would anyone want them around?
why a degrading image of Macron?
personally I think that the West and the Olympic Games are deserved, given the rotten regime which wants to completely overthrow the international order, if you are a Russian athlete you are going to compete for another country, no one is neutral among the Nazis. In addition, the Urainians are at a disadvantage because some went to war and had their lives turned upside down.
honestly if I think about it I find it almost outrageous that Russians continue to play sports…
my grandfather had left to pursue a career in football, WWII arrived, he did it on an English submarine and his sporting career was over. the Russians have – certainly mistreated when leaving the USSR – exchanged your word, democracy for the stability of misplaced national pride and a little comfort and you will see that at the end of this road there is no only bankruptcy and dishonor. I hope you can repair and find your way back to dignity. put your energy into the desire to be free rather than harm wherever you set foot.
but hey, there are other defensible points of view… and then, for example, there will be Yemen and Saudi Arabia… a conflict and hundreds of thousands of deaths…
@focuuser
you don’t have a lot of acuity and you talk a lot of shit.
it is in your country that support for Ukraine is falling. how can you be so intellectually dishonest?
Fuck you!
You know fa about me, or my country. So go fuck yourself sideways.
“French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that “there will be no Russian flag at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris”, but nevertheless believes the participation of some Russian athletes must be considered.”
When you emphasize the incongruous presence of a white-blue-red screen-printed textile and not that of those who have pledged allegiance to it and who will place their hand on their chest during the medal ceremony, then you deserve to die in a manure pit.
No orc’s athlete, no flag question.
That’s all.