The Russian army has a shortage of not only high-precision weapons: ISW revealed details

The mobility of Russians at the front in autumn and winter will be limited.

The Russian military-industrial base, in addition to the already known problems with the restoration of stocks of precision-guided weapons , has problems with other supplies. For example, tires for military equipment. Analysts predict that the poor quality and lack of tires will limit the mobility of Russians at the front in autumn and winter.

According to a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian industry cannot produce enough rubber to replace worn-out tires for military equipment, which is vital for frontline combat operations.

“Increased tire wear will make it difficult to move wheeled vehicles in muddy, rainy and icy conditions. Russian sources claimed that the Russian authorities said at an unspecified time that they would find a solution for worn tires by mid-August, but as of September 5, the situation has not changed,” analysts say.

