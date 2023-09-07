Russians use MANPADS to “shoot down” non-existent missiles: photos and details published

Katerina Schwartz20:26, 09/07/23

The occupiers were ridiculed online.

During training with MANPADS, Russians learn to shoot down non-existent air targets.

For example, the other day a photo appeared on the Internet of how invaders using Igla MANPADS virtually shot down Harpoon-X missiles, which do not exist. As Defense Express writes , it is impossible to determine the exact time and location of the action from these photographs, but they show an even more revealing detail.

“The non-existent Harpoon-X cruise missile was indicated as a “target” that the operator of the Russian MANPADS was supposed to hit, in which one can recognize the features of the AGM-68 air-launched cruise missile, one of the modifications of which is still in service with the Air Force USA,” the message says.

Russians are learning to use MANPADS to shoot down non-existent missiles / photo t.me/NMFTE

The publication replies that at the moment the US Air Force only has the AGM-68B modification in service as a carrier of nuclear weapons, the rest have been decommissioned.

“All of the above really very clearly illustrates the likely situation with the air defense system of the Russian Federation, in particular, the fact that our drones fly so freely to Moscow and other important enemy targets. Because it turns out that Russian anti-aircraft gunners are either training to shoot down non-existent cruise missiles, or are preparing to the fact that to repel an attack using strategic nuclear weapons they will only have MANPADS,” the publication writes.

