Russia Has a Missile Problem

9/7/23

An engine of destroyed Russian Kalibr missile is exhibited on Khreshchatyk street on August 23, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. On August 23, Ukraine celebrates Day of the National Flag and on August 24 its 1991 declaration of independence from the USSR. Russia likely faces obstacles in replenishing its missile supply, a think tank has said.YEVHENII ZAVHORODNII/GLOBAL IMAGES UKRAINE/GETTY IMAGES

The assessment comes four months into Ukraine’s counteroffensive to reclaim its territory, with particularly heavy clashes taking place along the front lines in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Despite suggestions Russia’s stockpile is running low, Moscow continues to target Ukraine with large-scale missile strikes.

On Wednesday afternoon local time, Russia launched its deadliest strike on a Ukrainian civilian target since January. A busy market street in Kostyantynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region was struck, killing at least 17 people, including a child.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that a recently manufactured, undetonated Russian missile recovered by Kyiv forces from Ukraine’s northern Sumy province in June suggested that Moscow’s advanced weapons stock—including precision-guided missiles and rockets—was running low.

Pictures analyzed by StateWatch, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization, and Bloomberg showed that the missile had been manufactured just weeks before it was fired, which is unusual as missiles typically require several months of tests before being dispatched for use on the front lines.

Newsweek has contacted Russia’s Defense Ministry via email for comment.

Publicly available figures indicate that Russia has lost a number of cruise missiles since Putin invaded Ukraine more than 18 months ago.

Data published by Ukraine’s General Staff on Thursday shows the total number of Russian cruise missiles destroyed since the war began stands at 1,455, with 22 destroyed in the last 24 hours. Independent sources give numbers that are more conservative than Kyiv’s, and Russia doesn’t publish figures on its military losses.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in December 2022 that it will never run out of Kalibr cruise missiles.

