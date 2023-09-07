Ombudsman’s Office aware of dozens of places in Belarus where Ukrainian children are kept

07.09.2023 19:27

The Ombudsman’s Office in Ukraine has information about dozens of places in Belarus, where Ukrainian children are kept.

The relevant statement was made by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“As for the number of places – we are aware of dozens [of such places in Belarus – Ed.],” Lubinets said.

Meanwhile, as of now, the Ombudsman’s Office in Ukraine has no evidence that Belarusian families started the process of adopting or taking Ukrainian children under provisional custody.

A reminder that, on May 24, 2023, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office announced that Ukraine was investigating the alleged role of Belarus in the forced transfer of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied areas.

