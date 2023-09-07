​NATO Has Responded to Romania’s Confirmation that a Shahed Drone May Have Fallen on Its Territory

Romania informed NATO Allies about this incident on the meeting of the North Atlantic Council, and Allies expressed strong solidarity with Romania
The North Atlantic Alliance responded to Bucharest’s report about fragments found near the Danube that could be remnants of the russian Shahed drone. This response was issued in a statement by the Alliance’s spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda.
According to the report, Romania informed NATO members about this incident during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on September 6, and members of the Alliance expressed strong solidarity with Romania.
Since the previous year, NATO has significantly bolstered its presence in the Black Sea region in response to russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine, as outlined in the statement.
“We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we remain in close contact with our Ally Romania,” NATO Spokesperson said.
It should be recalled that Ukraine reported that two drones crashed on Romanian territory during russian Shahed drone attacks using on Izmail and Reni. Initially, the Romanian authorities vehemently denied the incident. However, on September 6, the Minister of Defense confirmed that fragments resembling drone debris were discovered on the Romanian side of the Danube and sent for examination. Subsequently, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis emphasized the urgent need for an investigation and declared that if it is confirmed that these are Shahed fragments, Romania would consider the situation “completely unacceptable”.
