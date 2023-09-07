Media: An Iranian transport plane took off from a closed airport in Crimea

Katerina Chernovol21:31, 09/07/23

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian occupation forces, Simferopol airport has been closed to civilian air travel.

An Iranian Il-76TD transport plane took off from the closed Simferopol airport in occupied Crimea . He stayed on the peninsula for two hours.

rym.Realii writes about this . Air travel service Flightradar24 indicates that the plane belongs to Pouya Air.

“According to the service, a transport plane with the call sign EPPUS took off from Crimea at 17:09, having arrived in Crimea two hours earlier. Now the plane is heading southeast and flying over the Black Sea,” the material says.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, Simferopol airport has been closed to civil air travel.

“Previously, the Ukrainian military has repeatedly stated that in Crimea, Russian troops are using the Chauda training ground to launch Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones across the territory of Ukraine. However, there is no information yet whether there are Iranian instructors to assist the Russian military in launching drones “, the publication emphasized.

