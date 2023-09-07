Increased danger: Russian strike drones are approaching the Odessa region

Larisa Kozovaya23:52, 09/07/23

In addition, the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov entered the Black Sea on combat duty.

Russian invaders have once again launched attack drones into Ukraine. The launches took place from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF) and temporarily occupied Crimea, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported .

In addition, according to the press service of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, a powerful launch vehicle entered the Black Sea.

“Already traditionally at night, the enemy brought the launch vehicle to combat duty – the frigate “Admiral Makarov” can carry up to 8 “Caliber” missiles. In addition, launches of attack drones were recorded from the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​​​Azov and Crimea,” the message says.

The public is asked to be attentive and take shelter when an air raid signal sounds.

Updated 23:49: An air raid alert has been declared in the Odessa region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that enemy drones are approaching the mouth of the Danube.

“Izmail district, in no case ignore the air raid! Quickly go to shelters and safe places! Stay there until the lights out. This is very important,” Oleg Kiper, head of the Odessa Regional Police Department, stressed .

