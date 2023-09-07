Angela Bachevskaya20:28, 09/07/23

All military points in the Kozelsky region came under “protection”.

A “prayer flyover” of military installations was carried out in the Kaluga region . This was reported by the local publication Podem .

Thus, servicemen of the Kozelsk missile division, together with Russian priests, sprayed Epiphany water over all military installations in the area for about an hour. They told reporters they were “praying for peace and prosperity.”

About 100 liters of water were used to “protect” the area. “We took everything in five-liter bottles and as we flew, we had a spray device and sprayed with it. We flew in a circle around the Kozelsky region, flew around all the military points, the city, flew crosswise over the military town and returned to the runway,” – said one of them.

