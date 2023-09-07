In Bryansk, a UAV attacked the largest microelectronics plant in the Russian Federation: a fire started (video)

Oleg Davygora22:08, 09/07/23

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that drones attacked an industrial facility in Bryansk .

“As a result, the administrative building caught fire. There were no casualties,” the governor said.

After Bogomaz’s message, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the interception of two drones over Bryansk. One of them was destroyed in the air, the department claims.

According to preliminary data, in Bryansk, UAVs attacked the local Kremniy El plant. This enterprise is one of the largest in Russia for the production of microelectronics. Silicon EL in the Russian Federation is a leading supplier of military microelectronics, into which the Kremlin has poured billions of funds since 2014.

Video from social networks shows a building on fire, which is located near the Silicon El plant.

