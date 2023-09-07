An explosion occurred in the center of Rostov, near the headquarters of the Southern Military District

7.09.2023

In the Russian Rostov-on-Don on the morning of Thursday, September 7, a powerful explosion occurred. Propagandists reported that it was heard around 3:30, and a fire broke out at the site. The governor of the region announced that two UAVs were allegedly shot down.

Russian propaganda channels on Telegram published photos and videos from the scene of the incident. The explosion occurred on Pushkinskaya Street (to watch the video, scroll to the end of the page).

The headquarters of the Southern Military District is allegedly located not far from the site of the explosion.

The Southern Military District is a military-administrative unit of the Armed Forces of the aggressor country of Russia, intended for the defense of the south of the European part of the Russian Federation. The district headquarters is located in Rostov-on-Don.

The footage shows that the explosion was very strong, a fire started, plumes of smoke fell. The UAV allegedly fell on a car.

Residents of Rostov-on-Don reported in a commentary to RosSMI that a total of “three loud bangs” were heard, after which a column of smoke rose in the area of ​​Pushkinskaya Street.

At the same time, the governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said that at about 3:00 in Rostov the air defense system allegedly went off. According to a representative of the occupiers, two UAVs were shot down.

One of the drones allegedly fell in the center, near the street. Pushkinskaya, 42. Several cars were damaged as a result. One person was injured and refused hospitalization. Later it became known that windows were broken in at least three buildings.

“According to preliminary data, the downed drone fell on a parked car. The glass of a nearby house was broken. Rescuers have already put out the fire in the car,” RosSMI wrote.

At the same time, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that UAVs tried to attack the capital of the Russian Federation. According to him, in the Ramensky urban district, “air defense forces stopped an attempt to attack a drone on Moscow.”

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation announced a new UAV attack on the Bryansk region , which was allegedly recorded late in the evening of September 5. Ukraine has traditionally been accused of attempting a “terrorist attack.”

