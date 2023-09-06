Vivek Ramaswamy: Putin is a Dictator, But He’s No War Criminal.

David DeBatto

Recently in another post, I had warned Ukrainians to remember the name of Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate for President of the United States.

He is no friend of Ukraine, NATO, the western world or democracy. He is a friend only of Vivek Ramaswamy, a narcissistic trait he shares with his dear friend Donald Trump. This man is a real piece of work, and not in a good sense of the phrase.

In a new CNN interview, Ramaswamy refuses to label Putin as a war criminal, instead saying he is a dictator and, “as president, it will be my job to advance American interests.” Interests that apparently include coddling this genocidal war criminal and leaving Ukraine to be sacrificed to his imperial desires.

A Republican ticket of Trump/Ramaswamy is a nuclear time bomb aimed at the western world, a bomb that would cause much more damage to our democracies than any nukes Putin could launch.

I will say it again: Ukraine, remember this name: Vivek Ramaswamy.

