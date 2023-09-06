Mike

United States announces provision of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine and much more

The United States government has announced providing another package of military assistance to Ukraine, particularly ammunition with depleted uranium.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the Pentagon press service

Details: The agency reports that the package, the cost of which is estimated at US$175 million, will contain:

120 mm depleted uranium tank rounds for Abrams tanks;


equipment for air defence systems;
additional ammunition for HIMARS missile systems;


155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;


81 mm mortar systems and ammunition;


TOW heavy anti-tank guided missiles, as well as Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;


more than 3 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;


tactical air navigation systems, as well as secure communication systems and auxiliary equipment;


ammunition for destroying obstacles, spare parts and other field equipment.;

This is the 46th aid package that the Joe Biden administration will provide to Ukraine from the Defence Department’s stockpile, starting in August 2021.

