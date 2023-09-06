The next big weapons system for Ukraine?

Dan Rice 🇺🇸 🇺🇦

President, American University Kyiv/Co-President Thayer Leadership West Point/Former Special Advisor Ukraine Commander in Chief (Volunteer)/Primary Advocate (Volunteer) for Cluster Munitions for Ukraine (DPICM).

Note: several posts from Mr Rice in chronological order, which collectively demonstrate some progress in the decision making process for arms procurement for Ukraine.

Aug 30

We have received Stinger, Javelin, M777 Howitzers, HIMARs, TOW, NASAMs, Patriot, Bradley’s, Abrams, and now F-16s. And 155mm cluster munitions.



These artillery shells nearly guarantee Russia can’t “win”. They can’t advance against cluster munitions.



What’s next?



The next big weapon that Congress and the President need to approve, are the full range of HIMARS rockets with cluster munitions.

There are many different types of rockets. But the 4 Types of rockets that shoujd be considered with increasing range and lethality.



Any US Army officer would get them on Day #1 of a war with Russia.



It’s 18 months “in” and we still have not given them to Ukraine. Instead we are planning to destroy these rockets. Instead of giving them to Ukraine.



Rockets have increasing range and different number of submunitions.



And every US Army officer would expect to be able call these in against the Russian invasion.

Congress waited 18 months to approve 155mm cluster munitions. And those munitions are exceeding expectations and changing the battlefield.



Now Congress should approve up to 4 different Himars rockets.



There are two “bridges” to Ukraine. One is the Kerch 12 mile Bridge that Putin himself opened. And the Kerch Bridgr is passionate for Putin. It’s been hit twice. Once by a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED). Second by an unmanned seaborne explosive drone. It’s a 12 mile bridge. It’s been damaged, but still functional.



It’s going down.



Next problem is the “land bridge” from Russia to Ukraine. The press had this all wrong.

Ukraine does not need to “take” Melitopol. That is the city halfway between Ukraine Forces and the Sea of Azov.



The 4 Himars cluster systems that should be approved, usually in increasing lethality are:

M26 rockets. 644submunitions range 30km

M26A1 rockets. 512 submunitions. Range 45km.

M39 rockets. 995 submunitions. 165 KM range.

M39A1 rockets. 512 submunitions. 300km range.



Ideally we approve the top three.



That allows Ukraine forces to not attack across open ground.



Not go through the minefields.



Sit back. And allow Ukraine artillery to “win” the war. Destroy the Land Bridge. Use these rockets for “territorial denial”.



Expect many more stories about the need for Himars cluster munitions soon.

……

https://www-newsweek-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.newsweek.com/ukraine-gamechanger-himars-upgrade-win-war-dcipm-cluster-munitions-counteroffensive-artillery-1820071?amp=1

…….

HIMARS changed the game in Ukraine, but a former US artillery officer says what they need now is a firepower boost with M26 cluster rockets

https://www-businessinsider-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.businessinsider.com/ukraine-himars-cluster-rocket-boost-former-us-artillery-officer-2023-8?amp

…….

On Ukraine, Biden needs to listen to these US generals:

https://thehill-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/thehill.com/opinion/national-security/4178980-on-ukraine-biden-needs-to-listen-to-these-us-generals/amp/

……..

Sept 3rd

We are finally giving Ukraine the right ammunition for tanks and artillery. 18 months into the war. “High explosive” rounds for both sound ominous. But they aren’t out best. For tanks the High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) round is much less effective than the 120mm Depleted Uranian round. We are finally giving Ukrainian soldiers the ammo we would give to our soldiers to fight an invading army.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-send-its-first-depleted-uranium-rounds-ukraine-sources-2023-09-01/

………..

Sept 4th

Finally. Main stream media (.MSM) coming out with an out with an objective story about cluster munitions and how they are helping to save Ukraine.



But they still do not understand.



(Media please stop helping Russian disinformation. There are four categories: land mines, cluster bombs,cluster munitions and munitions. STOP reporting that the US is giving Cluster Bombs. We are NOT.).

https://youtu.be/3vbVLhNruRo?si=t28nv_w-I13noMU3

Like this: Like Loading...