Russian attack on the south of the Odessa region: it became known about the victim of the attack

Port and agricultural infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Around the first hour of the night, it became known about the air danger for the southern regions of Ukraine. The attack lasted for almost three hours, the enemy hit the Izmail district of the Odessa region with attack drones, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odessa OVA, said.

“Unfortunately, one person died. An employee of the agricultural enterprise, who was seriously injured, died in the hospital. Sincere condolences to relatives and friends … Destruction and fires were recorded in several settlements. Port and agricultural infrastructure facilities were damaged: elevators, administrative buildings, agricultural enterprises” , – said Kiper in Telegram.

According to the press service of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136 type were destroyed at night in the Odessa region. In total, the enemy launched 25 strike UAVs in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, there were also hits. Destruction and fires were recorded in several settlements of the Danube region. … One person died,” the report says .

Strike on the Odessa region on September 6 – you need to know this

At 22:34, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded that the Russians had launched several groups of attack UAVs from the area of ​​​​the Chauda training ground (occupied Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) in the direction of the southern regions of Ukraine. Already at 00:45 it became known about the danger for the Izmail district of the Odessa region.

