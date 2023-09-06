Official: There will be no “mass extradition” of draft evaders from abroad

Source: Kyiv Independent Sept 5 2023

Ukrainians evading conscription abroad may be extradited “individually” but there will be no “mass extradition,” Fedir Venislavsky, President Voldymyr Zelensky’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said on Sept. 5.

Venislavsky said that legally there is no procedure for the mass extradition of Ukrainian citizens from abroad as criminal liability has a personalized individual character.

On Sept. 4, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita published an article saying that men who illegally left Ukraine may be extradited to their homeland.

On Sept. 1, Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the parliamentary faction of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, also said that Ukrainians liable for military service who left Ukraine illegally may be extradited home.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the State Border Service has recorded more than 20,000 attempts to illegally leave Ukraine, according to Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the service.

