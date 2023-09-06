scradge1

Mass murder

At least 16 people killed as Russia shells Ukrainian market

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12487121/At-16-people-killed-20-wounded-Russia-shells-Ukrainian-market.html

2 comments

  1. “’This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible,’ Zelensky added.”

    Amen to that Zel.

    Are you listening Joe?

    And are you listening Ram-Ass-Wamy and all the other putinoid scum?

