Even Ground Was Shaking: Powerful Explosions Heard In Deep Rear Of Occupiers Near Melitopol

The Russians were not expecting an attack in this area.

September 6, 2023

In the evening of Monday, September 4, there were explosions in the village of Vesele, which is located 50 km from the temporarily occupied Melitopol. The invaders consider this area as their “deep rear”.

This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

“Yesterday after 9 pm it was loud in the area of Vesele – 50 kilometres from Melitopol,” he said.

According to Fedorov, the explosions were so powerful that residents of the settlement felt the ground shaking, and Melitopol residents in the north-east of the city heard distant sounds of explosions.

Like this: Like Loading...