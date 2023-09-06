Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia with Iskander missile

On the morning of September 6, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with an Iskander missile.



Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of Suspilne:Resistance, Ukrinform reports.



“The enemy hit a civilian infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, injuring two people. The injured were provided with medical aid at the scene. They refused hospitalization,” he said.

Read also: Number of injured in missile strike on Kostiantynivka grows to 34



As reported, the enemy launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia, destroying a civilian infrastructure facility. Windows in several multi-story buildings and educational institutions were blown out by a blast wave.On the morning of September 6, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with an Iskander missile.



Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of Suspilne:Resistance, Ukrinform reports.



“The enemy hit a civilian infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, injuring two people. The injured were provided with medical aid at the scene. They refused hospitalization,” he said.

Read also: Number of injured in missile strike on Kostiantynivka grows to 34



As reported, the enemy launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia, destroying a civilian infrastructure facility. Windows in several multi-story buildings and educational institutions were blown out by a blast wave.

© 2023 Ukrinform

Like this: Like Loading...