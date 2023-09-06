Destroyed stockpiles of missiles “Whirlwind”: there were details of the strike on the warehouse of the Russians (video)

Katerina Schwartz18:28, 09/06/23

The published footage captures the moment of “arrival”.

Ukrainian fighters hit the military depot of Russian troops in the Bakhmut direction of the front. It is known that 9M127 Vikhr guided missiles, which the invaders launch from Ka-50 and Ka-52 helicopters, were stored in the warehouse, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report .

“In the course of aerial reconnaissance, MTR operators revealed an accumulation of equipment and ammunition. After identifying and visually observing the targets, the coordinates were promptly transferred to artillery brethren. As a result of coordinated actions, artillery means of the Defense Forces hit certain targets,” the report says.

Apparently, we are talking about a warehouse of Russians near the village of Mironovsky , the defeat of which was reported on September 5.

MTR hit the warehouse of the occupiers in the Bakhmut direction

